Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

CHEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

