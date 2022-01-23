Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Up 3.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $87.86 and last traded at $87.86. 31,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 491,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

