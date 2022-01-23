KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 4,081 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

