IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.35. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

