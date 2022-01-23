Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target to $48.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.46.

Get Karooooo alerts:

KARO opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.50. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.