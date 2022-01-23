IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cass Information Systems worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

