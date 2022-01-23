Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $483.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.56.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

