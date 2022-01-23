KBC Group NV Sells 1,500 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.