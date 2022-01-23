KBC Group NV Takes $106,000 Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:KRO opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

