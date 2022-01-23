Creative Planning Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $388.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.84 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.