Creative Planning Sells 13,910 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

