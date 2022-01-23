Creative Planning Sells 51,780 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,780 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 48.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $322,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 42.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 272,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.