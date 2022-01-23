Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $889,125,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $286,785,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $66,011,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $62,549,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

