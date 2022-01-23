Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Upstart were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,366 shares of company stock valued at $342,568,854 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.92. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

