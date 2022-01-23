Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $991,000 Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

