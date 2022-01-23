Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Landstar System by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

LSTR opened at $162.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.