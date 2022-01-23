Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.72.

PLUG opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

