NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.