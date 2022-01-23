KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 366.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.07%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

