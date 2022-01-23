KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COLL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

