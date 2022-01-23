KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 332.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGRC opened at $75.89 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

