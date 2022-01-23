Citigroup Inc. Has $9.78 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BorgWarner by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,292,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,749,000 after acquiring an additional 156,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.92 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

