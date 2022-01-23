Barclays Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 164,527 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

