Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$21.05 and last traded at C$21.22. 516,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 422,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMU.UN. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

