TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NERDY INC provides platform for live online learning. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts. NERDY INC, formerly known as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NRDY. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE NRDY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $694.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

