VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Trading Down 6%

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.35. 4,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.