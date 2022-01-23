Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SUPV opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.85 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

