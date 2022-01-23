Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPCE. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NYSE SPCE opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

