WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 162,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 142,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 659.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 87.6% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.