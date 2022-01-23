Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $6.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $6.95 on Friday.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.