Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 1.4%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 5,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12. The firm has a market cap of C$10.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.67 million for the quarter.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada. It provides repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company also operates as a specialty retailer, which imports and sells household products through a marketing channel in North America; provides commercial, property, accident and sickness, boiler and machinery, marine, and automobile liability insurance services; and produces and distributes butter and ice cream products, and ice cream cones through grocery retail and food service network in Western Canada, as well as through two distribution facilities in Edmonton and Kelowna.

