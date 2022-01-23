Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Barclays cut their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Amedisys by 400.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after buying an additional 242,311 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 227,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.51. Amedisys has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.