Citigroup Inc. Purchases 34,517 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $14,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

