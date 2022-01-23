Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

