AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,443 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AlloVir worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 25.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $11,941,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AlloVir by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AlloVir by 34.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $54,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,053 shares of company stock worth $1,013,241 in the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

