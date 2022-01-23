Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 6,623.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $238,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.