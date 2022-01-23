Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,622 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1,527.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 84,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSBC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

