Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,321 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

NYSE:AWK opened at $161.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

