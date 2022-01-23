Mizuho Trims Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Target Price to $34.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OHI opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after buying an additional 734,056 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

