Mizuho Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $98.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

