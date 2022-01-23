Morgan Stanley Cuts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $126.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.