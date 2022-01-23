Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,945 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 35.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.29 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

