O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 873,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

