O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $8,699,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,928,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $189.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $202.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.78.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

