Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $3,579,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.