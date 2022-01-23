Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 86.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

DoorDash stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average is $184.21. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock worth $2,144,317,014. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

