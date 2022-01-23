Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Investar were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Investar by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $192.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

