Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 2,545.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,963 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 15.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 149,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $98.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $131,240. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBYI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.