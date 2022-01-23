Barclays PLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Workiva worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -176.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,732,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 981,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,348,750. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.40.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

