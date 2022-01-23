Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

JNPR opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

